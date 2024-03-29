RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fresh I-T notices to Cong: Party to hold nationwide protests over weekend
March 29, 2024  20:42
The Congress will hold nationwide protests over the weekend against fresh income tax demand of over Rs 1,800 crore, which it has described as an "egregious attack" on democracy and imposition of "tax terrorism" amid the crucial Lok Sabha elections. 

The Opposition party said it has received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has asked all Pradesh Congress Committees to hold massive public demonstrations at the state and district headquarters in their respective states on Saturday and the following day, involving senior leaders and party functionaries. 

In his letter to all PCC presidents, Congress legislature party leaders, AICC general secretaries, in-charges and heads of frontal organisations, Venugopal said, "As you are well aware, the systematic process to thwart Indian democracy by the BJP proceeds at an alarming rate." 

"An illegal attempt to freeze the bank accounts of the principal national opposition party the Indian National Congress last month in February has gone on for over a month on the eve of the national general election. Yesterday, we received fresh notices from the IT department to pay Rs 1823.08 crores. Already the IT department has forcibly taken away Rs 135 crores from our bank account," the Congress leader said. -- PTI
