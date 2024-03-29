RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC orders transfer of IPS officer who is husband of Haryana BJP MP
March 29, 2024  19:49
The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of IPS officer Rajesh Duggal, who is the husband of Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Sirsa Sunita Duggal, and directed that no election-related work be assigned to him till Lok Sabha polls conclude in the state. 

Acting on the EC's directive, the Haryana government on Thursday issued the transfer order. 

Rajesh Duggal, who was holding the charge as joint commissioner of police, Gurugram, has now been posted as deputy inspector general of police at the police headquarters in Panchkula with immediate effect. 

"Further, as directed by the Election Commission of India, he shall not be assigned any election-related work till the completion of the current Lok Sabha election in the state," reads the order issued by Haryana's additional chief secretary (home department) TVSN Prasad. 

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25. -- PTI
