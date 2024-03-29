RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EAM Jaishankar meets Ukranian counterpart Kuleba
March 29, 2024  13:55
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in New Delhi on Friday as part of a bilateral engagement. Kuleba, who arrived here on Thursday, is on a two-day visit to India. 

"Welcome FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine to Hyderabad House. Look forward to our discussions today," Jaishankar posted on X ahead of their talks. 

The external affairs minister also shared a photograph of him shaking hands with his Ukranian counterpart at the Hyderabad House. Kuleba's visit comes amid efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the over two-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

On Thursday, Kuleba had posted on X, "I began my visit to New Delhi upon @DrSJaishankar's invitation. The Ukrainian-Indian cooperation is important and we will be reinvigorating ties. Building on the dialogue between @ZelenskyyUa and @NarendraModi, we will pay specific attention to the Peace Formula." 

During his weekly press briefing, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to a query on Kuleba's visit, on Thursday said there will be a "bilateral engagement with the external affairs minister in which they will go over a gamut of issues that lie in the domain of bilateral relations". 

They will also "review the Inter-governmental Commission that was held earlier," he had said. -- PTI
