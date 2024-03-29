RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress may release LS poll manifesto on April 5
March 29, 2024  21:51
The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 in the presence of top leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, sources said on Friday. 

They also said that Kharge and the Gandhis are likely to address public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad on April 6 where they will also highlight the key elements of the Congress manifesto. 

According to the sources, the party leadership would launch the poll manifesto on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee headquarters. 

The Congress' manifesto will lay emphasis on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

The Congress will launch its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign on April 3 under which party leaders will reach out to more than eight crore households across the country. 

The campaign will focus more on social media and television and less on print and outdoor campaigning, the sources said. 

The party has already launched its new slogan #HaathBadlegaHalaat -- referring to the Congress' poll symbol of hand -- on social media platforms, they added. -- PTI
