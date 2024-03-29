RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong MLA from Kamal Nath's home turf joins BJP
March 29, 2024  20:07
Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah joins BJP in presence of party leaders in Bhopal/ANI on X
Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah joins BJP in presence of party leaders in Bhopal/ANI on X
In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, its three-term MLA from Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, Kamlesh Shah, on Friday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Bhopal. 

Chhindwara, which goes to polls in the first phase on April 19, is the home district of Congress stalwart and former chief minister Kamal Nath. 

Shah was welcomed into the BJP by the party's national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma. 

The three-term Congress MLA joined the BJP along with his wife, Harrai Nagar Palika chairperson Madhvi Shah, and sister, district panchayat member Kesar Netam. 

Shah and his family members joined the saffron outfit as they were impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental works, a BJP leader said. -- PTI
