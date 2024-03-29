RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Byju's shareholders raise no objection to board resolution, miffed investors skip meeting
March 29, 2024  12:59
image
Shareholders of edutech major Think and Learn, owner of Byju's brand, raised no objection to the resolution to increase authorised share capital of the company in the extra-ordinary general meeting held on Friday, company sources said. 

According to the sources, none of the miffed investors, who proposed to oust Byju's founder and family from the management seat, took part in the meeting. 

"Meeting started at 10 am with approximately 20 investors representatives in attendance along with Think & Learn management. The requisite quorum required for EGM was there. Few questions regarding the postal ballot were asked and answered by the chairman and CS. Resolutions were called out. No objections raised," sources said. 

Byju's held the EGM (extra-ordinary general meeting) to increase authorised share capital of the company to complete the process for raising USD 200 million through rights issue. 

A group of four investors -- Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV -- along with support from other shareholders, including Tiger and Owl Ventures, have approached the National Company Law Tribunal against Byju's EGM. 

The six investors jointly hold 32 per cent stake in the company. "Meeting ended at 10:30 AM. Further details on the voting and culmination of Rights Issue will be shared later post scrutinizer's report. Contrary to media reports, none of the miffed investors attended the EGM personally to raise any of their concerns," a Byju's source said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rate cards for LS election expenditure fixed, here is the list
Rate cards for LS election expenditure fixed, here is the list

With polls to elect the 18th Lok Sabha approaching, district poll panels are fixing the rates for expenses as part of the election expenditure monitoring process.

Crowd-Pleasing Recipes For Easter
Crowd-Pleasing Recipes For Easter

These dishes are meant to impress 100 per cent!

How Royals pacer Avesh choked Delhi at the end!
How Royals pacer Avesh choked Delhi at the end!

Avesh Khan, who had to defend 17 runs in the last over, landed one yorker after the other to deny Delhi Capitals.

Ram Vilas Paswan's Final Throw Of Dice
Ram Vilas Paswan's Final Throw Of Dice

Ram Vilas Paswan was no fool. He knew very well about the ownership tussle going on beneath this veneer of congeniality. At all costs, he wanted to keep the lid on the family drama. He did not want it to come in the way of his son's...

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals: Who Took The Best Catch?
Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals: Who Took The Best Catch?

Was it Sandeep Sharma?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances