BJP candidate seeks ailing TMC veteran's blessings
March 29, 2024  18:44
BJP candidate Arjun Singh seeks blessings of TMC veteran Mukul Roy/Courtesy Arjun Singh on X
Arjun Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, on Friday visited Trinamool Congress veteran Mukul Roy and sought his blessings for the polls. 

Roy, who is suffering from dementia and Parkinson's disease, has been inactive in politics and does not hold any portfolio or play any active role in the party at present. 

Singh, who recently quit the TMC and returned to the BJP, which he had joined before the 2019 polls after leaving the ruling party in the state, said he respects Roy and hence, sought his blessings for the elections. 

Roy, who had also joined the BJP before returning to the TMC, had worked together with Singh as political workers. 

Singh said Roy recognised him and wished him luck, while he wished a long life for the TMC veteran. 

"I sought his blessings for the polls," Singh said. 

Roy had served as the railway minister and Minister of State in the Shipping Ministry in the second UPA government, of which the Trinamool Congress was a part. -- PTI
