BJP candidate seeks ailing TMC veteran's blessings





Roy, who is suffering from dementia and Parkinson's disease, has been inactive in politics and does not hold any portfolio or play any active role in the party at present.





Singh, who recently quit the TMC and returned to the BJP, which he had joined before the 2019 polls after leaving the ruling party in the state, said he respects Roy and hence, sought his blessings for the elections.





Roy, who had also joined the BJP before returning to the TMC, had worked together with Singh as political workers.





Singh said Roy recognised him and wished him luck, while he wished a long life for the TMC veteran.





"I sought his blessings for the polls," Singh said.





Roy had served as the railway minister and Minister of State in the Shipping Ministry in the second UPA government, of which the Trinamool Congress was a part. -- PTI

