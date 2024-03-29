RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP candidate in Wayanad LS seat has 242 cases against him
March 29, 2024  21:47
BJP state chief and party's Wayanad LS candidate K Surendran
BJP state chief and party's Wayanad LS candidate K Surendran
BJP state chief K Surendran, who is also the NDA candidate pitted against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, has 242 criminal cases against him. 

As part of the statutory requirements, Surendran had recently published the details of his cases in the party mouthpiece which ran for three full pages. 

Similarly, the saffron party's Ernakulam constituency candidate K S Radhakrishnan has around 211 cases against him. 

"Most of the cases are related to Sabarimala protests which were held in 2018. Most of the cases are in court. When party leaders call for a strike or a protest, the police register a case in connection with that," George Kurian, the state general secretary of the BJP told PTI. 

He said it's mandatory to publish the details of the cases against the candidates. 

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh on Friday tweeted details of the cases against Surendran, Radhakrishnan, the party's Alappuzha candidate Shobha Surendran and Vatakara candidate Praful Krishna and said it was "hard to be a nationalist in some parts of Bharath." 

"It's hard to be a nationalist in some parts of Bharath. It's everyday struggle. But it's worth the struggle. Form C7 of Sri @surendranbjp, WAYANAD candidate. One personHundreds of cases," Santhosh posted on X. 

Giving a breakdown of the number of cases against the BJP state chief, Kurian said 237 cases were related to Sabarimala protests while five were registered in connection with various agitations in Kerala. -- PTI
