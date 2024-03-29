RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA declares Rs 10 lakh bounty each on 2 accused
March 29, 2024  18:58
The National Investigation Agency on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for sharing information leading to the arrest of two key accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. 

The agency requested the general public for information on Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha wanted in the case, according to a post on X. 

In a major breakthrough, the NIA had on Wednesday arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator in the blast case. 

NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the two wanted accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. 

Several people were injured in the blast. -- PTI
