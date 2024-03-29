After Cong, CPI gets I-T notice for Rs 11-cr dues





They said the Left party is consulting its lawyers to challenge the notice of the tax authorities.





The sources said the "dues" to be paid to the I-T department include penalties and interest due to authorities for "discrepancies" in the use of an old PAN card by the party.





"We are seeking legal assistance and consulting our lawyers," a senior CPI leader told PTI.





Earlier, the Congress said it has received I-T notices, asking the party to pay dues of more than Rs 1,823 crore for discrepancies in tax returns filed for previous years. -- PTI

