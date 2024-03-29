RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


After Cong, CPI gets I-T notice for Rs 11-cr dues
March 29, 2024  16:01
image
The Communist Party of India has received a notice from the income-tax department, asking it to pay "dues" of Rs 11 crore for using an old PAN card while filing tax returns during the last few years, sources said on Friday. 

They said the Left party is consulting its lawyers to challenge the notice of the tax authorities. 

The sources said the "dues" to be paid to the I-T department include penalties and interest due to authorities for "discrepancies" in the use of an old PAN card by the party. 

"We are seeking legal assistance and consulting our lawyers," a senior CPI leader told PTI. 

Earlier, the Congress said it has received I-T notices, asking the party to pay dues of more than Rs 1,823 crore for discrepancies in tax returns filed for previous years. -- PTI
