10 killed after vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban
March 29, 2024  10:36
image
Ten people were killed after an SUV skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300-feet gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1.15 am, they said. 

Ten people have died, the officials said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are at the spot. The bodies of 10 passengers have been recovered amid heavy rains, the officials said.

They said that the car's driver, Balwan Singh (47) of Amb Ghrotha in Jammu, and Vipin Mukhiya Bhairagang of West Champaran in Bihar are among the deceased.

Rescue operation is underway, the officials said.  -- PTI
