Students' protests continue in Delhi, security upped
July 29, 2024  09:52
image
Security has been beefed up in the Old Rajinder Nagar area amid a protest by civil service aspirants over the death of three students due to flooding in their institute's basement following heavy rains, officials said on Monday. 

 The protesting aspirants have gathered outside Rau's IAS Study Circle demanding justice for the students who lost their lives on Saturday.

 "We have deployed paramilitary forces and police in the area to maintain law and order," a senior police officer said. 

 The three civil services aspirants lost their lives after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following rains on Saturday. 

 A massive protest was witnessed on Sunday as well when the students squatted and blocked both the carriageways of the Pusa Road near the Karol Bagh Metro Station.

 "We request all to maintain law and order. The Pusa Road is an important road with many hospitals in the vicinity. We have barricaded the area and deployed additional force to maintain peace. We will ensure that no one is disturbed due to the protest," said the officer. PTI
