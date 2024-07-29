RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex hits fresh all-time highs in early trade
July 29, 2024  10:00
Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels in early trade on Monday in-tandem with a rally in global peers and fresh foreign fund inflows. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 416.62 points to hit a new record peak of 81,749.34 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 145.6 points to hit a fresh lifetime peak of 24,980.45. 

 From the Sensex pack, NTPC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers. Titan, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards. 

 In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong were quoting in the positive territory. The US markets rallied on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,546.38 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. 
Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!
audiences watched the film right through the weekend. As a result, the weekend number came to a huge Rs 67 crore (Rs 670 million), which is fantastic.

Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
A look at India's schedule at the Paris Olympics on Monday, July 29, 2024:

Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky
Producer Dinesh Vijan has worked with several film stars, and they all came together to party hard on his birthday.

'Budget Is Not Serious About Jobs'
'They think quick fixes like internship in the private sector will help. 'In fact, internships have been going on for the last one decade.' 'In 2014-2015 itself, we had a ministry of skill development. None of the programmes have...

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag's 2nd round match cancelled
Satwik and Chairag had opened their campaign with a 21-17, 21-14 win over the French combination of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar on Saturday.

