Sensex hits fresh all-time highs in early trade





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 416.62 points to hit a new record peak of 81,749.34 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 145.6 points to hit a fresh lifetime peak of 24,980.45.





From the Sensex pack, NTPC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers. Titan, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.





In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong were quoting in the positive territory. The US markets rallied on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,546.38 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

