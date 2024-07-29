RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sena-UBT neta's son dies after feud with auto driver
July 29, 2024  17:11
image
The 45-year-old son of a Thane Shiv Sena (UBT) leader died of a heart attack during an argument with an autorickshaw driver in Vasai in Palghar district, after which police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against an unidentified person, an official said on Monday. 

 Milind More, son of Raghunath More, former Thane district chief of the undivided Shiv Sena, was at a resort in Navapur with his family when the incident occurred late Sunday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale said. 

 "While moving out of the resort, he had an argument with a rickshaw driver, during which he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival and opined heart attack as the prima facie cause," he said. 

 Based on the complaint by More's kin, a case was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified person, the DCP added. Milind More is the deputy chief of the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT), party functionaries said. 

 Following the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the civic authorities to demolish unauthorised resorts near Arnala beach, a release from the CMO said. 

 The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has started razing illegal structures in the area, it was stated. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC refuses to stay Patna HC order on Bihar's 65% quota
SC refuses to stay Patna HC order on Bihar's 65% quota

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwla and Manoj Misra, however, agrees to hear as many as 10 petitions of the Bihar government against the Patna HC verdict.

Trademark case: HC slaps Rs 4 cr cost on Patanjali for court order breach
Trademark case: HC slaps Rs 4 cr cost on Patanjali for court order breach

The bench said it has no doubt in its mind that Patanjali had an intention to flout the court order.

Olympics: China's Sheng wins second gold; Ban triumphs
Olympics: China's Sheng wins second gold; Ban triumphs

China's Sheng Lihao claimed his second gold of the Paris Olympics on Monday by winning the men's 10-metre air rifle event.

SC to hear NCP-SP plea against speaker's call after Uddhav camp's
SC to hear NCP-SP plea against speaker's call after Uddhav camp's

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the responses of Ajit Pawar and his 40 MLAs on a plea moved by the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party challenging Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision declaring the...

From Aug 1, Karnataka to file FIR for speeding over 130 kmph
From Aug 1, Karnataka to file FIR for speeding over 130 kmph

According to him, the Supreme Court monitoring committee on road safety took note of the accident and informed the state government that over-speeding is rampant and is leading to loss of lives.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances