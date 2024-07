In Lok Sabha, LoP Rahul Gandhi shows a poster of the traditional Halwa ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance before the Budget session. He says, "Budget ka halwa' is being distributed in this photo. I can't see one OBC or tribal or a Dalit officer in this. Desh ka halwa baant raha hai aur 73% hai hi nahi. 20 officers prepared the Budget of India... Hindustan ka halwa 20 logon ne baatne ka kaam kiya hai..."