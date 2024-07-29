Kanwariyas head to female bathing ghat, cops act





The incident occurred on Sunday night when the Kanwar Yatra reached the Lohargal Dham, they said.





Superintendent of Police Rajasrhi Raj Verma said the kanwariyas take the water from the Dham after taking a dip. However, some of the kanwariyas started creating nuisance while taking a bath in the 'kund' and were moving towards another 'kund' where the female devotees were taking a bath.





"Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) Jawans deployed there tried to control the situation," Verma said. But other kanwariyas also gathered on the spot, and the police wielded lathis to disperse them and prevent them from moving to the other 'kund'. The situation was soon brought under control, Verma added. PTI

