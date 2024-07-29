RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kanwariyas head to female bathing ghat, cops act
July 29, 2024  16:01
image
Police wielded lathis to disperse kanwariyas who were allegedly heading towards a women's ghat in Lohargal Dham in Jhunjhunu district, an official said on Monday. 

 The incident occurred on Sunday night when the Kanwar Yatra reached the Lohargal Dham, they said. 

 Superintendent of Police Rajasrhi Raj Verma said the kanwariyas take the water from the Dham after taking a dip. However, some of the kanwariyas started creating nuisance while taking a bath in the 'kund' and were moving towards another 'kund' where the female devotees were taking a bath.

 "Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) Jawans deployed there tried to control the situation," Verma said. But other kanwariyas also gathered on the spot, and the police wielded lathis to disperse them and prevent them from moving to the other 'kund'. The situation was soon brought under control, Verma added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in BJP's 'chakravyuh': Rahul
Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in BJP's 'chakravyuh': Rahul

Gandhi allege that the budget's sole aim was to strengthen the framework of monopoly capital, political monopoly and the deep state.

Don't Malaika And Rahul Make A Stunning Couple?
Don't Malaika And Rahul Make A Stunning Couple?

They gave the audience a masterclass in wearing black.

Basement deaths: Bulldozer action in Delhi, heads roll in MCD
Basement deaths: Bulldozer action in Delhi, heads roll in MCD

Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students were killed on Saturday after its basement was flooded due to rain, has already been sealed by police.

Games: Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for 10m air pistol mixed final
Games: Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for 10m air pistol mixed final

Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition.

South Korean Ban wins women's 10 metre air rifle gold
South Korean Ban wins women's 10 metre air rifle gold

The silver is Huang's second medal of the Games having combined with Sheng Lihao to win the mixed team gold on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances