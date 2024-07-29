RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian-American woman found chained to tree in Maha
July 29, 2024  12:32
image
A 50-year-old woman was found tied to a tree with an iron chain in a forest in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, and a photocopy of her US passport as well as other documents, including an Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address, were recovered from her, a police official said on Monday. 

 A shepherd heard her cries on Saturday evening in Sonurli village, some 450 kilometres from Mumbai, and alerted police after finding her chained and in distress, the official said. 

"The woman was rushed to a hospital in Sawantwadi (in the state's Konkan region) and then Oros in Sindhudurg. Considering her mental and health condition, she was shifted to Goa Medical College for advanced treatment. She is out of danger. Doctors treating her said she suffers from psychiatric problems. We have found medical prescriptions in her possession," the official informed. 

"We found her Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address and a photocopy of her United States of America passport. She has been identified as Lalita Kayi. Her visa has expired. We are getting all these documents verified to ascertain her nationality. Police is also in touch with the Foreigners Regional Registration office," he said. 

As per initial information obtained by police, the woman has been in India for the past 10 years, the official said. "The woman is not in a position to give her statement. The woman is weak as she has not eaten anything for a couple of days and also as the area experienced heavy rains. We don't know for how long she was tied to that tree. We believe her husband, who hails from Tamil Nadu, tied her there and fled," he said. 

The official said police teams have left for Tamil Nadu, Goa and some other places to trace her relatives etc as part of the probe. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2024 Olympics: Watch Out For Leon Marchand!
2024 Olympics: Watch Out For Leon Marchand!

There are many swimming stars at Paris, but you can rest assured that it will be the 22 year old from Toulouse, who the world will herald as Phelps' heir and the swimmer who will dominate all competition for the next five years at least.

'I am 1000 per cent in for her': Rushdie backs Kamala Harris
'I am 1000 per cent in for her': Rushdie backs Kamala Harris

Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie has endorsed Kamala Harris's candidacy for the US presidency and said he believes she is the person who can prevent former president Donald Trump from dragging the country towards authoritarianism.

MFDs cash in big: Commissions jump over 20% on market liftoff
MFDs cash in big: Commissions jump over 20% on market liftoff

Commissions paid to mutual fund distributors (MFDs) increased by over 20 per cent for most large fund houses in 2023-24 (FY24), driven by a sharp market rally and strong inflows. The largest fund house, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), which now...

Dravid hails Bhaker's redemption to Olympic bronze
Dravid hails Bhaker's redemption to Olympic bronze

A pistol malfunction during qualification at Tokyo Olympics had left Bhaker crestfallen. But three years later, she got redemption.

An Indian Village Campaigns For Kamala
An Indian Village Campaigns For Kamala

Thulasendrapuram, a small village in Tamil Nadu, is where the late Indian American scientist Shyamala Gopalan's parents were born. Dr Gopalan is, of course, Kamala Harris' mother and someone the presumptive Democratic presidential...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances