RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi basement deaths: 13 'illegal' coaching centres sealed
July 29, 2024  08:29
image
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started action against illegal coaching centres and will set up a high-level committee to probe the flooding of the basement of a coaching institute which led to three civil services aspirants' deaths, an official said on Sunday.
 
A team of the civic body reached the Old Rajinder Nagar area to seal several illegally-run basements of coaching centres, a statement by the Delhi government said.
 
Around 13 such coaching centres were sealed during the action till late Sunday night.
 
These included IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper's Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS.
 
"These coaching centres were found to be operating in basements in violation of rules and they were sealed on the spot and notices were pasted," the statement said.
 
The Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the incident took place on Saturday, has been sealed by the police.
 
The MCD had last year conducted a survey of such coaching centres after a massive fire broke out at an institute in Mukharjee Nagar, another coaching hub in north Delhi.
 
"To begin with, the survey will be used to identify those flouting norms," the official said.
 
Three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre got inundated in a heavy rain Saturday night and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What led to basement flooding which killed 3 students
What led to basement flooding which killed 3 students

According to the officials, the three-storey coaching institute, surrounded by residential and commercial establishments, had permission to use the basement as a store room, but it was being used as library in violation of the rules.

Will Budget Cause Trouble For Modi?
Will Budget Cause Trouble For Modi?

'Union Budgets are often used as political instruments and that was the intention of this government too.' 'But while the exercise has settled two fronts, it has left open several others and this has the potential to aggravate with...

Delhi basement deaths: 13 'illegal' coaching centres sealed
Delhi basement deaths: 13 'illegal' coaching centres sealed

A team of the civic body reached the Old Rajinder Nagar area to seal several illegally-run basements of coaching centres, a statement by the Delhi government said.

Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29

A look at India's schedule at the Paris Olympics on Monday, July 29, 2024:

'Employers Are Not Looking For Just A Degree'
'Employers Are Not Looking For Just A Degree'

'The first job you pick up may not be your ultimate dream job.' 'When the situation is no job or any job, my advice to them will be, pick up any job at the moment.' 'You should use that job as a learning experience.' 'It is easier to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances