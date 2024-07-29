Coaching horror: Male student's body given to family





The bodies of the other two students were handed over to their families on Sunday.





Devlin's body was handed over to his maternal uncle Linu Raj at RML hospital and then taken for embalming.





"We will take an evening flight and take his body to Trivandrum, his native place for the funeral. We learnt about the incident on Sunday morning," his uncle said.





Devlin was pursuing PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He and the other two students died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre was inundated on Saturday night and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point. PTI

