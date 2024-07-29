RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Coaching horror: Male student's body given to family
July 29, 2024  12:45
RAF and police personnel stand guard outside the Rao IAS Study Centre
The body of Nevin Delvin, who was among the three civil services aspirants who were killed after the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi was flooded following heavy rain, was handed over to his family on Monday after post-mortem. 

The bodies of the other two students were handed over to their families on Sunday. 

 Devlin's body was handed over to his maternal uncle Linu Raj at RML hospital and then taken for embalming. 

 "We will take an evening flight and take his body to Trivandrum, his native place for the funeral. We learnt about the incident on Sunday morning," his uncle said. 

 Devlin was pursuing PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He and the other two students died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre was inundated on Saturday night and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point. PTI
