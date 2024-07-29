RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Coaching class deaths: Basement owner held
July 29, 2024  11:46
Students hold a candlelight protest
Delhi Police on Monday said it has arrested five more people including the owner of a basement in a four-storey building where three IAS aspirants died after it was flooded following heavy rains. 

 With these arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case so far has gone to seven. The owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area have already been arrested, and booked for culpable homicide and other charges. 

 Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said each floor of the building is owned by a different person. "Five more persons have been arrested in connection with the flooding case in Rajinder Nagar. This includes the owner of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building (leading to water gushing in the basement)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

 The police said the car drove through the rainwater due to which the water flow increased and the door of the basement got knocked down. The police are committed to ensuring strict action against all those responsible, the officer said. PTI
