5 more arrested in Delhi coaching centre flooding
July 29, 2024  10:48
Rainwater that had flooded the basement
Delhi Police have arrested five more people in connection with the deaths of three students owing to a waterlogged and flooded basement at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, officials said on Monday.

DCP (central) M Harsha Vardhan, while speaking exclusively to ANI, said that five more people have been arrested in connection with the coaching centre flooding incident.

"Whoever is at fault in this incident will not be spared. We are taking strict action against those responsible for the incident and maintaining law and order in the area," he said.

With this, the total number of people arrested in the case stands at seven. Arrested persons include the owners of the building.

The incident occurred at Rau's Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday after heavy rains.

Earlier, two persons, namely Abhishek Gupta (owner of the building) and Deshpal Singh (coordinator at the centre), were arrested on Sunday. Both of them were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the police, the case has been registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing, or constructing buildings) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). -- ANI
