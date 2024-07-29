RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 kanwariyas dead, 14 injured in accident in MP
July 29, 2024  10:17
image
Two 'kanwariyas' died and 14 were injured after a truck hit a tractor-trolley in Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said. 

The incident took place at 5am on National Highway number 44, some 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, which led to enraged villagers beating up the truck driver and also blocking the arterial road for some time, the official said. 

"The tractor-trolley was trailing the kanwariya procession to provide assistance. Two kanwariyas, Bharat Lal Sharma (37) and Ramnaresh Shrama (26) from Sihoniya area, died and 14 are injured. 

The injured have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger. The road block by the villagers has been cleared," Morena Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anurag Thakur said. 

A sizable number of personnel has been deployed at the site to ensure law and order, the additional SP informed. 'Kanwars' are pilgrims who carry water from the Ganga to perform 'jal abhishek' of Shivlings during the Hindu month of Shravan. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Avika Gor Wants To Embrace Fun
Avika Gor Wants To Embrace Fun

The Bloody Ishq actor has been serving cool-girl style and winning hearts, one zabardast look at a time.

Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!
Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!

audiences watched the film right through the weekend. As a result, the weekend number came to a huge Rs 67 crore (Rs 670 million), which is fantastic.

Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29

A look at India's schedule at the Paris Olympics on Monday, July 29, 2024:

Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky
Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky

Producer Dinesh Vijan has worked with several film stars, and they all came together to party hard on his birthday.

'Budget Is Not Serious About Jobs'
'Budget Is Not Serious About Jobs'

'They think quick fixes like internship in the private sector will help. 'In fact, internships have been going on for the last one decade.' 'In 2014-2015 itself, we had a ministry of skill development. None of the programmes have...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances