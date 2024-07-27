Woman Maoist carrying Rs 8 lakh reward surrenders in Maha's Gadchiroli





Rina Narote, alias Lalita, was a commander of the 'Tailor Team' and was responsible for logistics in the entire Gadchiroli Division of the CPI-Maoist, the police said in a release.





The 36-year-old Maoist, a resident of Gadchiroli, is named in a murder case and an attack on security personnel, it said.





The Maharashtra government had announced a reward of Rs 8 lakh for her capture.





She surrendered before police and Central Reserve Police Force officials, it said.





The police said Narote will receive Rs 5.5 lakh under the policies of the Centre and state for the rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists. -- PTI

A woman Maoist booked for a murder and an attack on security forces and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh surrendered before the police and CRPF in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday, officials said.