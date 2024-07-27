Woman Maoist carrying Rs 13 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh





Hidme Kowasi alias Ranita (22) was active as part of the MMC zonal committee and Gondia-Rajnandgaon-Balaghat division's Tanda/Malajkhand area committee member of the outlawed Communist Party of India-Maoist, the official said.





"She carried a bounty on her head of Rs 5 lakh each in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra as well as Rs 3 lakh in Madhya Pradesh. She was involved in 19 incidents of Maoist violence in Balaghat in MP and three acts of violence in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district in Chhattisgarh," he said.





She laid down arms citing disappointment with atrocities committed by senior Maoists and the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology, the official said, adding she would be given Rs 25,000 as financial aid and other facilities under the state government's rehabilitation policy. -- PTI

A woman Maoist carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 13 lakh in three states surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday, a police official said.