Uddhav Sena workers protest over torn Uddhav poster in Maha's Akola
July 27, 2024  14:26
File image
File image
Workers of the Shiv Sena-UBT blocked a road in Akola in Maharashtra on Saturday morning after a poster wishing its chief Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday was found torn, a police official said.   

The poster was put up at the main post office square, the City Kotwali police station official said. 

"Shiv Sena-UBT workers blocked the main road in the area in protest. Some of them were detained and traffic was normalised soon," he said. -- PTI
