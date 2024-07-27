RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Student killed, 14 injured as pickup van rams into truck in UP's Ballia
July 27, 2024  12:57
A school student was killed and 14 were injured when their pickup van rammed into a truck parked in the Phephana area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday morning, an official said. 

The victims, aged between 12 and 17 years, were from a private school, Ballia district magistrate Praveen Kumar said. 

According to the police, the driver of the overspeeding pickup van lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a truck parked on the roadside near Kapuri Narayanpur village on the Ballia-Phephana road. 

The deceased student was identified as Yash Pratap Singh (16), the DM said. 

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital, he said, adding that the condition of two is critical. 

Senior police and administrative officers visited the hospital. -- PTI
