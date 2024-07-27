RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Student dead, 2 missing in Delhi coaching centre flood
July 27, 2024  23:52
A student was found dead and two others were missing after the basement of a building housing a popular civil service coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday, officials said. 

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call about waterlogging was received from the Rau's IAS Study Circle at about 7 pm. 

"A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. The basement was full of water," an official said. 

The body of a female student was retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, the officials said. 

However, two students are still missing. 

The rescue operation is underway, they said. -- PTI
