Stopped from speaking at Niti, Mamata walks out
July 27, 2024  13:13
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks to media after walking out of NITI Aayog meet/ANI on X
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday as she said she was stopped from speaking "after just five minutes". 

She also slammed the Union Budget for 2024-25, calling it "biased". 

"I have come out boycotting the meeting. (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. The chief ministers of Assam, Goa, Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair. From the opposition side, I was the only one here. I attended the meeting because cooperative federalism should be strengthened," she said.  

"Even the budget.... This is political, biased Budget. I said, why are you discriminating against other states? NITI Aayog has no financial powers, how will it work? Give it financial powers or bring the Planning Commission back," the Trinamool Congress supremo told reporters after she came out of the meeting. -- PTI
