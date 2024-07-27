RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Soldier killed, 4 injured as Army foils BAT attack in JK
July 27, 2024  11:34
An Army personnel was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army on Saturday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources said.

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added.
The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists.

"Action by Border Action Team has been foiled by alert Indian Army troops on Saturday morning in Kamakari sector," one of the sources said.
"One Pakistani intruder has been killed," he added. 

Two intruders managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours, the sources said. -- PTI
