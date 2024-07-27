Ranveer Singh to headline 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar's next film





The untitled film will feature an ensemble cast that also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.





Dhar, best known for his 2019 directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, will also produce the movie along with brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.





Jio Studios announced the movie and the star cast of the movie on their official Instagram account.





"This is what movie dreams are made of! Helmed by#RanveerSingh, directed by #AdityaDhar, this much-anticipated collaboration between #JioStudios and #B62Studios is all set to dazzle you with a stellar cast like never before," the post read.





According to the makers, the film has started shooting.





"This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before." -- PTI

