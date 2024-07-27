RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ranveer Singh to headline 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar's next film
July 27, 2024  17:09
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is teaming up with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for his next feature film, the makers announced on Saturday.

The untitled film will feature an ensemble cast that also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.

Dhar, best known for his 2019 directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, will also produce the movie along with brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Jio Studios announced the movie and the star cast of the movie on their official Instagram account.

"This is what movie dreams are made of! Helmed by#RanveerSingh, directed by #AdityaDhar, this much-anticipated collaboration between #JioStudios and #B62Studios is all set to dazzle you with a stellar cast like never before," the post read.

According to the makers, the film has started shooting.

"This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manu Bhaker only bright spot on dismal day for India's shooters
Manu Bhaker only bright spot on dismal day for India's shooters

Indian shooters eliminated in qualification of 10m air rifle mixed event

Maha family carries injured man on cot for 14 km to hospital
Maha family carries injured man on cot for 14 km to hospital

The rural hospital at Bhamragadh in the district, bordering Chhattisgarh, is about 14 km from the village.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table

The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In-form Indian archers at touching distance from Olympic medal
In-form Indian archers at touching distance from Olympic medal

India will take on the winners of France and the Netherlands in women's team quarter-finals on Sunday; Men's team most fancied

MP horror: Boy rapes sister after watching porn, murders her
MP horror: Boy rapes sister after watching porn, murders her

The police cracked the case and detained the victim's 13-year-old brother, their mother and sisters aged 17 and 18 after interrogation of 50 people, intense questioning of the accused persons and on the basis of technical evidence, he...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances