MP horror: Boy rapes sis after watching porn, kills her
July 27, 2024  15:50
image
The police probing the April 24 rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, have found that her teenage brother sexually assaulted her after watching a pornographic video on mobile and then killed her, following which his mother and his two elder sisters helped in the cover-up, an official said. 

The police cracked the case and detained the victim's 13-year-old brother, their mother and sisters aged 17 and 18 after interrogation of 50 people, intense questioning of the accused persons and on the basis of technical evidence, he said on Saturday. 

Providing details of the case, superintendent of police Vivek Singh said, "A nine-year-old girl was raped and strangulated to death under Jawa police station limits on April 24, following which the police had registered a case and started a probe." 

"The body of the victim was recovered from the courtyard of her house where she was sleeping at the time of the incident," he said. -- PTI
