More than 5 cr ITRs filed so far this fiscal
July 27, 2024  21:12
The income tax department on Saturday said more than 5 crore I-T returns have been filed on the e-filing portal, an 8 percent increase over last year. 

It further said that Infosys has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted services and the company has assured uninterrupted services during the e-filing peak period. 

"More than 5 crore ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been received on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department till 26th of July 2024. This is 8 percent more than the ITRs filed in the preceding year," the department posted on X. 

Over 28 lakh ITRs were filed on July 26 itself. It said Infosys is the technology partner of ITD for operating the e-filing portal. 

In 2023-24 fiscal, over 8.61 crore ITRs were filed. -- PTI
