Modi to chair NITI Aayog meet amid Oppn boycott
July 27, 2024  11:09
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 9th NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Saturday, with a focus on making India a developed nation by 2047. 

The meeting is set to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, an official release from the government think tank said.
 
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab and Delhi governments have said they will also boycott the meeting. 
 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is set to attend the meeting, said she felt their voices should be raised on a common platform. 
 
This year's theme of NITI Aayog's meeting is 'Viksit Bharat@2047', with a central focus on making India a developed nation. The Governing Council Meeting will discuss the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat @2047.
 
The meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and State Governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.
 
The meeting will also see detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047. India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, with GDP crossing USD 5 trillion and aspirations to reach a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.
