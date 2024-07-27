RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Malayalam actors among 4 injured in car accident during film shoot in Kerala
July 27, 2024  12:00
Four people, including Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap, were injured while shooting for a stunt scene in the port city early on Saturday, the police said. 

The incident occurred on MG road in Kochi by 1.30 am. 

While shooting a chase scene of the upcoming film titled Bromance, the car in which the actors travelled crashed into two bikes parked in front of a hotel and toppled, they said. 

Three persons in the car including Ashokan, Prathap and a food delivery agent standing on the road suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. 

The condition of the four is said to be stable now. -- PTI
