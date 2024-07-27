Malayalam actors among 4 injured in car accident during film shoot in Kerala





The incident occurred on MG road in Kochi by 1.30 am.





While shooting a chase scene of the upcoming film titled Bromance, the car in which the actors travelled crashed into two bikes parked in front of a hotel and toppled, they said.





Three persons in the car including Ashokan, Prathap and a food delivery agent standing on the road suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.





The condition of the four is said to be stable now. -- PTI

