Kamala Harris officially announces presidential bid





"Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote," 59-year-old Harris, who is of Indian and African origin, said on X.





"In November, our people-powered campaign will win," the presumptive Democratic Party candidate said, referring to her electoral battle with former president and the Republican Party's nominee Donald Trump.





Harris launched her presidential campaign last Sunday, hours after President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race for a second term.





She is, however, yet to be officially declared as the presidential candidate by the Democrats.





If elected on November 5 to succeed President Biden, Harris -- the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother -- would not only be the first woman, but the first Indian-American, the first Asian, the first Black woman and the first person of Jamaican descent to ascend to the office. -- PTI

