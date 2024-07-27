RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gruesome details emerge from CCTV footage showing woman being stabbed in Bengaluru
July 27, 2024  00:43
File image
File image
Two days after a woman from Bihar was found murdered with her throat slit in a paying guest accommodation at Koramangala here on July 23, CCTV footage of the said incident emerged on Friday purportedly showing gruesome details of the crime. 

According to the police, the assailant sneaked and killed 24-year-old Kriti Kumari on July 23 night. 

The murderer has not been arrested yet. 

The police sources said the victim was staying with another woman. A few days ago, Kriti Kumari's roommate had moved out of the paying guest accommodation. It is suspected that she had gone to stay with her boyfriend. 

On July 23, the woman returned to the PG to stay with Kriti Kumari. 

Sources suspect that the assailant had doubts that Kriti Kumari could be instrumental behind the change of her roommate's mind. 

The footage shared by the police shows that the man walked into the corridor of the paying guest holding a polythene bag. 

He then knocked on the door and dragged the woman out. 

The victim resisted the attack but was soon overpowered by the murderer, who slit her throat and ran away. -- PTI
