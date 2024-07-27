CMs of 10 states skip Niti Aayog meeting: CEO





The meeting was attended by 26 participants including Chief Ministers and Lt Governors of UTs, he said while briefing the media.





The absentees were Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Puducherry, he said adding "It is their loss if they did not participate."





Regarding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who walked out of the meeting, Subrahmanyam said her request to speak before lunch was accepted although her turn would have come in the afternoon going in the alphabetical order of the states.





The NITI Aayog CEO further said that when her time was up, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh just tapped the mic and she stopped speaking and walked out.





Although officials of West Bengal government continued to attend the meeting, he added.





About Bihar, he said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could not attend the meeting as he was busy with an assembly session in the state. -- PTI

