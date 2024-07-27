RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Boy injured as pressure IED planted by Maoists goes off in Chhattisgarh
July 27, 2024  21:52
File image
File image
A 10-year-old boy was injured on Saturday in the explosion of a pressure IED planted by Maoists in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, the police said.

Hidma Kawasi was grazing goats near Pidiya Murumpara village when he accidentally came into contact with a pressure IED connection, triggering a blast and causing serious injuries to his hand and leg, an official said.

The injured boy is a resident of Mutvendi village.

Kawasi was administered the preliminary treatment at the Mutvendi CRPF camp and subsequently referred to the Bijapur district hospital, the official said.

Maoists often plant Improvised Explosive Devices along roads and under-construction roads and also on dirt tracks in forest areas to target patrolling security personnel in interior pockets of the Bastar region.                 

Civilian casualties have occurred in such blasts in the region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur, in the past, the police said. -- PTI
