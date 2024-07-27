3 soldiers injured in exchange of fire in J-K's Kupwara

Three Army personnel were injured in an exchange of fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.

"Some exchange of fire took place near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district," one of the officials said.





He added that three Army personnel were injured in the firing.





Further details are awaited as the operation is ongoing, the officials added. -- PTI