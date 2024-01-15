Why I left Congress and joined Sena: Milind Deora





Deora also said he aspired to collaborate with a leader who values constructive ideas, and that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has acknowledged his potential.





The former Mumbai South MP on Sunday morning resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, ending his family's "55-year-old association" with the party.





Hours later he joined the Shiv Sena at the official residence of Shinde. Deora later posted a statement on his social media account on X listing reasons for quitting Congress.





Deora, son of Congress veteran late Murli Deora, has been sulking since Congress' ally Shiv Sena (UBT) staked a claim on the Mumbai South parliamentary constituency for the upcoming elections.





Milind Deora was elected to Lok Sabha from Mumbai South in 2004 and 2009. He lost in 2014 and 2019 to Arvind Sawant who contested as a Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate on both occasions.





While admitting that his decision to part ways with Congress is deeply emotional, Deora stated that he aspired to collaborate with a leader who values constructive ideas, acknowledges his credentials and aims to leverage his abilities in Parliament for the progress of the nation and state.





"Eknath Shinde ji believes in my potential and embodies the belief that hard work can achieve the impossible," he stated.





Without taking names, Deora criticised the Congress for its strong criticism of the Adani Group in recent years. "The party that once initiated the country's economic liberalisation now targets business houses as 'anti-national.' It has strayed from celebrating the country's diverse cultures and religions, fostering a division based on caste and creating a North-South divide. It has deviated from its ideological and organisational roots," he said.





Deora further said the Congress has not only failed to come back to power but has also failed to effectively serve as a constructive opposition at the Centre.





He went on to highlight the humble backgrounds of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.





"Today, we witness a chaiwala rising to become the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy and an autorickshaw driver serving as the chief minister of India's second-largest state. This transformation enriches the country's political landscape, affirming our egalitarian values," Deora added. PTI

