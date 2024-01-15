RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uddhav faction moves SC against Speaker's order
January 15, 2024  16:31
The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Sena bloc led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022. 

 The speaker had also also rejected the Thackeray faction's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs of the ruling camp, including Shinde. In his ruling on the disqualification petitions on January 10, the speaker had not disqualified any MLA from the rival camps. 

 The ruling further cemented Shinde's position as the chief minister, 18 months after he led a rebellion against Thackeray, and added to his political heft in the ruling coalition which also consists of the BJP and the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in summer and state assembly elections due in the second half of 2024. 

 Narwekar had said no party leadership can use provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) to quell dissent or indiscipline within a party.

 The Shinde group had the support of 37 out of the total 54 Sena MLAs when party split in June 2022, the speaker had noted. The Election Commission had given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde-led faction in early 2023. PTI
