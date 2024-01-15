This Muslim girl sings Ram Bhajans in Kashmir

Batool Zehra says, "I heard a song by Jubin Nautiyal and I liked it very much. I thought that if it can be in Hindi, why can it not be in Pahari. I wrote it in Pahari and sang it. I recorded it and showed it to my sir. He posted it and it got viral...





"Thanks to the LG (Manoj Sinha) it is because of him that negative things are being removed from people's minds. My Muslim brothers also appreciated me a lot... Our Imam gave a message that we should love the country in which we live. Shri Ram was called 'Purushottam' because of his honesty and his belief in justice."