That's not Sachin, that's a deep fake





In the video Sachin Tendulkar's Video and Voice has been manipulated to make it sound like Tendulkar was promoting the app.





Tendulkar who spotted the manipulation took to X cautioning his fans and the public that that the video was fake and asked people to report such applications, videos and advertisements.





He also tagged the Maharashtra Cyber Police, Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekar, in his tweet.





"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1," tweeted Sachin.

