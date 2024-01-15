RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sharmila likely to take over as Andhra Cong chief
January 15, 2024  21:55
image
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president G Rudra Raju on Monday tendered his resignation to the party high command in Delhi, setting off speculation that Y S Sharmila is highly likely to assume that role and take on her brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Yes, today he (Rudra Raju) resigned," Andhra Pradesh Congress leader Janga Goutham confirmed to PTI.

According to a source, Rudra Raju sensed a hint from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) that it is inclined to appoint Sharmila as Andhra Pradesh PCC president and pit her against her older brother, YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sharmila has already expressed her willingness, saying she is ready to work anywhere that the Congress party fields her, whether it is Andaman & Nicobar Islands or anywhere else.

The source said the new PCC president could be announced only in a few days' time.

Recently, Sharmila merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress at Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, and emerged as a newly-minted frontline Congress leader of Andhra Pradesh.

The state is soon set to hold elections to the legislative assembly, along with the Lok Sabha polls.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star
How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star Garima Garg on styling Alia Bhatt and her take on this celebrity-approved trend

In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series
In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series

India's chase got off to a rocky start with captain Rohit Sharma being bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-28) for a golden duck. But the 22-year-old Jaiswal built a 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (29) that put India in the driving seat.

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places
Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places

Satellite imagery showed a layer of dense fog extending from Punjab and north Rajasthan to the northeast. Patches of fog were also visible along the east coast.

BJP's 3rd term at Centre can be prevented if ..: Tharoor
BJP's 3rd term at Centre can be prevented if ..: Tharoor

The 67-year-old gave the example of two neighbouring states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to buttress his point on why seat-sharing pattern of the INDIA bloc will vary from state to state.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances