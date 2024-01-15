RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ram Temple donation seekers attacked, 1 dead
January 15, 2024  12:58
The Ram temple with consecrated on Jan 22
The Ram temple with consecrated on Jan 22
A 35-year-old man was killed after being allegedly attacked while he was collecting donations for a temple to organise a programme on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Family members alleged that it was a communal incident because the attackers were from another community, however, police denied that the dispute was on religious grounds. 

 Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh said around 11 am on Sunday, two people were injured in a fight in Champapurwa. 

 Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at the Gangaghat police station against Kale Khan and his associates, he said and added that one of the injured, Vinod Kashyap, died during treatment. 

 Kale Khan, Chhotu Khan, Suhail and Jamshed have been detained, Singh said. Citing the FIR registered on the complaint from Kashyap's wife, Superintendent Police (SP) Siddharth Shankar Meena denied dispute on religious grounds.

 While talking to reporters, the victim's family members claimed that Kashyap and his brother were attacked in Gangaghat Kotwali when they were collecting donations for the temple in Unnao to organise a programme on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

 One of the attackers was a history-sheeter and the incident happened due to a dispute, they alleged and added that both Kashyap and his brother were admitted to a hospital. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star
How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star Garima Garg on styling Alia Bhatt and her take on this celebrity-approved trend

In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series
In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series

India's chase got off to a rocky start with captain Rohit Sharma being bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-28) for a golden duck. But the 22-year-old Jaiswal built a 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (29) that put India in the driving seat.

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places
Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places

Satellite imagery showed a layer of dense fog extending from Punjab and north Rajasthan to the northeast. Patches of fog were also visible along the east coast.

BJP's 3rd term at Centre can be prevented if ..: Tharoor
BJP's 3rd term at Centre can be prevented if ..: Tharoor

The 67-year-old gave the example of two neighbouring states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to buttress his point on why seat-sharing pattern of the INDIA bloc will vary from state to state.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances