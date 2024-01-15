Ram Temple donation seekers attacked, 1 dead





Family members alleged that it was a communal incident because the attackers were from another community, however, police denied that the dispute was on religious grounds.





Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh said around 11 am on Sunday, two people were injured in a fight in Champapurwa.





Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at the Gangaghat police station against Kale Khan and his associates, he said and added that one of the injured, Vinod Kashyap, died during treatment.





Kale Khan, Chhotu Khan, Suhail and Jamshed have been detained, Singh said. Citing the FIR registered on the complaint from Kashyap's wife, Superintendent Police (SP) Siddharth Shankar Meena denied dispute on religious grounds.





While talking to reporters, the victim's family members claimed that Kashyap and his brother were attacked in Gangaghat Kotwali when they were collecting donations for the temple in Unnao to organise a programme on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.





One of the attackers was a history-sheeter and the incident happened due to a dispute, they alleged and added that both Kashyap and his brother were admitted to a hospital. -- PTI

