RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ram Mandir: Train movements affected from...
January 15, 2024  15:07
image
Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the movement of trains will be affected from January 16 to 22 due to doubling of tracks and electrification being done on top priority, a senior Railways official said on Monday. 

 Ten trains, including Vande Bharat, have been cancelled while 35 trains, including Doon Express, will run on alternate routes. 

The run of 14 other trains will also be affected. The Vande Bharat Express running from Ayodhya Cantt to Anand Vihar was earlier cancelled till January 15 for the ongoing works, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, Lucknow Division, Rekha Sharma. 

 Now, the cancellation has been further extended till January 22, she added. Doubling of Ayodhya railway section is being done on high priority for the consecration ceremony, said a Railways official. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star
How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star Garima Garg on styling Alia Bhatt and her take on this celebrity-approved trend

In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series
In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series

India's chase got off to a rocky start with captain Rohit Sharma being bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-28) for a golden duck. But the 22-year-old Jaiswal built a 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (29) that put India in the driving seat.

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places
Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places

Satellite imagery showed a layer of dense fog extending from Punjab and north Rajasthan to the northeast. Patches of fog were also visible along the east coast.

BJP's 3rd term at Centre can be prevented if ..: Tharoor
BJP's 3rd term at Centre can be prevented if ..: Tharoor

The 67-year-old gave the example of two neighbouring states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to buttress his point on why seat-sharing pattern of the INDIA bloc will vary from state to state.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances