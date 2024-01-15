RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prez Murmu becomes first visitor to 'Narendra Modi Gallery' at PM's museum
January 15, 2024  18:37
President Droupadi Murmu visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi on Monday and said every Indian citizen, who visits this museum will feel proud.

The President became the 'first visitor' to the 'Narendra Modi Gallery', which will be opened to the public from January 16, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

She visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and 'saw the displays there with deep interest', it said.

During her visit spanning nearly one-and-a-half hour, President Murmu also visited the Constitution Gallery in the old building of the Teen Murti Bhavan which houses the museum.

The president expressed her appreciation for the Sangrahalaya and also wrote in the visitor book.

'I am convinced that every Indian citizen who comes here and sees the various galleries of the Sangrahalaya will feel proud,' she wrote.

The 'Narendra Modi Gallery' is located on the ground floor of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here and its opening will come days ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The construction of the Ram temple and the rejuvenation of other temples has been showcased as part of a section called 'Sanskriti' and other sections in the soon-to-open gallery will include 'Vikas', 'Paryavaran' and 'Suraksha' among others.

The Culture Ministry said President Murmu spent some time seeing its various sections such as 'Sushashan', 'Paryavaran', 'Vikas', 'Antarrashtriya Sadbhaava', 'Vigyanodaya', 'Sanskritik Dharohar', 'Suraksha' and 'Jan Bhagidari'.   -- PTI
