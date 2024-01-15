President in Meghalaya and Assam for three days

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17.





Today, the President will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium, Tura.





On January 16, the President will address the members of Self Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, Tura.





On January 17, the President will grace the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam.