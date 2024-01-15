President in Meghalaya and Assam for three days

President in Meghalaya and Assam for three daysJanuary 15, 2024 12:33
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17.
Today, the President will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium, Tura.
On January 16, the President will address the members of Self Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, Tura.
On January 17, the President will grace the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam.
TOP STORIES
In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series
India's chase got off to a rocky start with captain Rohit Sharma being bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-28) for a golden duck. But the 22-year-old Jaiswal built a 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (29) that put India in the driving seat.