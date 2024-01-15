Pranab's daughter meets PM

Pranab's daughter meets PMJanuary 15, 2024 14:03
Former Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee meets PM Modi on her book. "Called on Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji to present him a copy of my book 'Pranab My Father: A Daughter Remembers'. He was as kind to me as he always had been & his regards for Baba remains undiminished. Thank you Sir," she tweeted.
Read the Rediff.com interview with Sharmistha Mukherjee here.
TOP STORIES
In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series
India's chase got off to a rocky start with captain Rohit Sharma being bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-28) for a golden duck. But the 22-year-old Jaiswal built a 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (29) that put India in the driving seat.