People asking us why PM has not visited Manipur: Jairam
January 15, 2024  14:31
image
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is with Rahul Gandhi in Manipur for 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' said that people are asking us why PM Modi has not visited Manipur. 

 The second day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Imphal West in Manipur in the early hours of Monday. Jairam Ramesh told ANI that Rahul Gandhi listened to the pain of the people in Manipur. 

 "People are asking us why PM Modi has not visited Manipur? Everyone wants Rahul Gandhi to raise this issue in parliament and ask the PM to come to Manipur and meet the people. You can see how many people have gathered here. Rahul ji listened to the pain of those who are not able to go to school and colleges and those who are still in relief camps," he said. 

 He further asserted that everyone in the violence-hit state wants a strong government. "There is no governance here since last 8 months. Two ministers here are working online; they are not even in Manipur. Everyone wants a government--a sensitive government and a strong government. This is also the question that you have the mandate; your party is in power here and in Delhi. You consider yourself a double-engine government; then why are the people in pain?" he added.
